THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has discharged the warrant of arrest it issued against former defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba in a case where he is charged with 24 counts of conflict of interest, money laundering, among other charges. On May 8, Magistrate Stanford Ngobola issued the bench warrant against Mwamba after he failed to attend a court session due to illness. When the matter came up yesterday, Mwamba explained to the court that he fell ill on the day he was supposed to appear before the court. He narrated that his oxygen intake had reduced, adding that he was immediately put on oxygen upon arrival at the hospital. “In the early hours of May 8, my oxygen intake started reducing...



