THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has increased the price of diesel from K28.90 per litre to K30.11, while maintaining the costs of petrol, kerosene and jet A-I at K32.70, K26.95 and K29.57, respectively. ERB Board Chairperson James Banda also says in October, the country experienced a significant disruption in the importation of fuel, which resulted in an average of about 8 percent of the 617 total filling stations experiencing shortages. Addressing the media, Thursday, Banda explained that in October 2024, prices of petroleum products on the international market and the exchange rate between the Kwacha and US Dollar were relatively stable. “During the month of October 2024, the prices of petroleum products on the international market and the exchange rate...



