Former first lady Esther Lungu (in the car) leaving Drug Enforcement Commission offices after she appeared before the Anti-Money Laundering investigative unit in Lusaka on Tuesday 30th July 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested and charged former president Edgar Lungu’s wife, Esther, for being in possession of property worth K4,880,000 reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. Esther is also charged with money laundering and allegations are that she hired a third party to enter into a lease agreement on the same property worth over K4 million wherein she indirectly paid about K45,000 per month. Meanwhile, there was a heavy police presence at the DEC headquarters while Esther was being questioned. Esther, who arrived at the DEC headquarters at 09:56 hours, was questioned for over four hours and was only seen leaving the premises at 14:03 hours. When contacted, Esther’s lawyer Charles Changano confirmed that she had...