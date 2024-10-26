As Zambia marked 60 years of independence, all roads seemed to lead to the Mika Convention Centre, where reggae legend Burning Spear was set to perform. After maneuvering a traffic jam stretching half a kilometer to the venue, the atmosphere inside was already electric, packed with fans eagerly awaiting the historic performance. The night turned out to be an unforgettable one, filled with explosive performances from both local and international artistes, all celebrating Zambia’s rich history. However, backstage controversies and delays threatened to overshadow the occasion, until Burning Spear finally took the stage and delivered a show which left the crowd in awe of his energy levels. The event kicked off with stellar performances from local reggae artistes, with Zambian...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here