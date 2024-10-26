On the sunny morning of Monday, October 20, the University of Lusaka (UNILUS) in Chongwe became a hive of activity as proud families, friends, and distinguished guests gathered to witness a historic moment in the institution’s journey: its 16th graduation ceremony. The atmosphere was electric, filled with joy and anticipation, as UNILUS celebrated not only its largest-ever graduating class but also several key milestones that affirm its status among Zambia’s premier educational institutions. From the moment Vice Chancellor Professor Pinalo Chifwanakeni stepped onto the podium, it was clear this was no ordinary graduation. A staggering 1,244 students were set to receive diplomas, master’s degrees, and doctorates, a remarkable testament to the university’s relentless pursuit of excellence. Among the graduates, 423...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here