WE agree with State Counsel John Sangwa on his argument that removing the three Constitutional court judges, Mugeni Mulenga, Palan Mulonda and Anne Sitali, on the basis that they were not suitably qualified for the job is wrong. Mr Sangwa SC raises valid points about the process of vetting judges and the constitutional protections afforded to the judiciary. His argument that the judges’ qualifications should have been thoroughly scrutinised before their appointment holds weight. If the institutions responsible for vetting these judges failed in their duty, the blame lies on those who ratified them. We agree with Mr Sangwa SC that it is indeed problematic to retroactively challenge their qualifications after nearly a decade of service. If the qualifications of...



