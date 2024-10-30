FORMER ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano says it is naive for anyone to believe that a sitting head of state cannot have information with regards to an ongoing electoral process. On Sunday, former president Edgar Lungu said senior officials at ECZ went to him after losing the 2021 general elections and asked him, “how did we lose this election because we thought we were winning”. “Initially I felt betrayed [when PF lost in 2021] and there are a lot of ungrateful people. But when I sat down, I said that these things have also got the hand of God in them. You know, where God is, he wants to reveal himself and his mighty power to prevail. Because up...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here