Soccer’s spectacularism strikes people from all over the world, attracting millions of fans globally. For decades, soccer has been prevalent in European countries, but now the tendency has flipped: talented players emerge in other countries, one of them being Zambia. Today we will talk about Zambian football players who excelled in Europe.

Most Prominent Zambian Players in European Leagues

1. Patson Daka

It is impossible not to start off with Patson Daka, current Leicester City’s striker, who is found to be among the best players of Zambia. Before joining Leicester, he played for Red Bull Salzburg, where he established himself as an athlete winning each and every possible trophy and was considered the top striker with 27 goals. For now, goal scoring for an English club has brought him the English Super Cup. Daka is an explosive forward that always tries to toughen the game for the opposing team. Despite his young age (26 years old), his career sounds promising, especially given his rapid advancement and progress.

2. Lameck Banda

Another embodiment of an outstanding Zambian soccer player is Lameck Banda, Lecce’s 23-year-old left winger. The club bought him from the Israeli Maccabi Petah Tikva in 2022. His career started at Nkwazi FC and only later on he joined ZESCO United FC. Now, his rapidity and agility despite his height is a great advantage for Lecce.

3. Fashion Sakala

The next astonishing star is Fashion Sakala, who is now with Al-Fayha. It was in 2021 that he joined Glasgow Rangers and got himself a name for his significant contribution to the club. Though originally a striker, he played as a right winger for Rangers, which still allowed him to apply his dribbling skills coupled with his pace. Before stepping into the Scottish Premier League, Sakala played for the Belgian Jupiler Pro League scoring 31 goals and assisting 10 times in 1102 matches.

As the above-mentioned ones are actual current players for the European Leagues, it is also worth talking about those who played in the 2022/23 season.

4. Edward Chlifya

The 25-year-old winger was noticed for his play for Midtjylland (Denmark) although for only a short time. Chlifya has scored a decisive goal in victory against Odense BK.

5. Lubambo Musonda

A former captain of Chipolopolo showed off his scoring abilities while performing in the AC Horsens jersey, having scored four goals in the Danish SuperLiga.

Conclusive Remarks

Along with other African countries, Zambia is only on the threshold of introducing new talents into the European Soccer Leagues, representing their country on a high-ranking arena. We never know who is going to be the next Christiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messy, so stay tuned!