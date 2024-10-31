HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima says the country has not recorded any cholera case contrary to media reports. However, Muchima says there are many diarrhoea cases being recorded in the country. Addressing the nation yesterday, Muchima said media reports that Kanyama Level One Hospital had recorded a cholera case were not true. “I wish to address the nation on the status of our country’s preparedness, prevention and response for cholera. As a country, we have been experiencing cholera outbreaks since the late 1970s. During the 2023 – 2024 rainy season, we recorded over 20,000 cases countrywide. Today, the Ministry of Health has taken note of the information circulating in the social media regarding the suspected cholera case at Kanyama first level...



