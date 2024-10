Zesco managing director Victor Mapani making his remarks during the Energy Regulation Board's Zesco emergency tariff application public hearing at Mulungushi conference center in Lusaka on Monday 7th October 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

OUTGOING Zesco Managing Director Victor Mapani has confirmed that he is on leave pending the expiration of his contract in December 2024. In an interview, Friday, Mapani said he had not requested for his contract to be renewed. “Indeed, I have proceeded on leave pending my contract expiry in December 2024. I did not request for a contract renewal,” he said. Mapani encouraged Zesco staff to keep working hard. “Keep the correct work spirit and keep working well and keep working hard,” said Mapani. In May this year, a whistleblower had told News Diggers that the Zesco board had been split over a decision to remove and replace Managing Director Victor Mapani. But board chair Vickson Nc’ube rubbished the allegation,...