OUTGOING Zesco Managing Director Victor Mapani has confirmed that he is on leave pending the expiration of his contract in December 2024. In an interview, Friday, Mapani said he had not requested for his contract to be renewed. “Indeed, I have proceeded on leave pending my contract expiry in December 2024. I did not request for a contract renewal,” he said. Mapani encouraged Zesco staff to keep working hard. “Keep the correct work spirit and keep working well and keep working hard,” said Mapani. In May this year, a whistleblower had told News Diggers that the Zesco board had been split over a decision to remove and replace Managing Director Victor Mapani. But board chair Vickson Nc’ube rubbished the allegation,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here