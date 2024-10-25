FORMER Zambia Army Officer Lieutenant Nigel Mwaba has sued the state in the High Court, seeking an order for the payment of his salary arrears from the date of his arrest until his resignation. Mwaba, who is accused of murdering his lover, Dr Tasila Tembo, is also seeking damages for loss of income, as well as damages for inconvenience and mental anguish. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, Mwaba stated that since his arrest in late 2020, the state had continued to withhold his salary. “The plaintiff is and was at all material times in the employ of the defendant herein under the Ministry of Defence holding the position of Lieutenant in the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here