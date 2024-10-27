At only 30, Dr Kunda Phiri is a proud holder of four degrees. As a single mum of seven-year-old twin girls, her academic journey was not the smoothest, but she never let excuses veer her away from actualising her dreams. A medical doctor by training, Dr Kunda also uses her own personal experience in losing over 20 kgs to help others drop those extra kilos. She says her secret to achieving anything she dreams of is taking out bite size pieces every day towards her goals. Before we dive into the heart of our conversation, let’s take a moment to revisit the day Dr Kunda lit up social media when she decided to reintroduce herself, having just earned her fourth...



