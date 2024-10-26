THE Ndola Magistrate Court has convicted Neelkanth Metals Limited for illegally handling and acquiring copper scrap metal. In a statement, Friday, Zesco Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi said the Ndola Chief Resident Magistrate ordered the company to pay fines amounting K900,000. “On October 25, 2024, Neelkanth Metals Limited, based in Masaiti on the Copperbelt, was convicted for illegally handling and acquiring copper scrap metal, marking a significant step in Zambia’s efforts to combat infrastructure-related crimes. The Ndola Chief Resident Magistrate ordered the company to pay K900,000 in fines across three charges: 1. Dealing in Scrap Metal without a License: K300,000 2. Failure to Maintain Transaction Records: K300,000 3. Acquiring Scrap Metal without a Clearance Certificate: K300,000 If payment is not made by...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here