FORMER president Edgar Lungu toured the Lusaka Central Business District yesterday and he was received like a messiah by some traders who complained to him about their plight under the UPND government. As Lungu walked people kept chanting: Tavutika! Tavutika! Abwelere! Abwelere! The truth of the matter is that life has become increasingly difficult these days for many Zambians, and people are barely surviving. The cost of commodities has doubled, and in some instances even tripled since President Hakainde Hichilema took office in August 2021, as a result the people of Zambia who do not understand where we are coming from are in shock and looking for someone who can give them hope, even if it may be false hope...



