THE Director of Public Prosecutions has applied to the High Court’s Economic and Financial Crimes Court to have over 80 vehicles and properties belonging to former president Edgar Lungu’s son Dalitso and his company, forfeited to the State. The state has submitted that Dalitso, who has acquired “unexplained wealth” of about K31 million, has 16 properties scattered throughout the country and 21 vehicles registered under his name, adding that some of the vehicles belonging to his company were discovered parked at Ndozo lodge, while some were abandoned in Siavonga. Meanwhile, the state has submitted that Dalitso’s Saloid Traders Limited only has two registered employees with NAPSA, who are Dalitso himself and another. Pardon Liuma, a detective inspector based at the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.