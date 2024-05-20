MEN-AT-WORK Diggers emerged victorious in a nail-biting match against Nkwazi which ended 8-7 at the Pit in Kitwe last Saturday. Diggers sits second on the National Rugby League table with 20 points, on par with log leaders Mufulira Leopards, who had a 21-0 walkover win against ‘Powerhouse’ Lusaka. Shaka Phiri scored a try for Diggers, but David Koloko missed the conversion. However, he later scored a penalty that won the game. Nkwazi had a try through Butemwe Koloko, which he converted. Nkwazi is fifth on the table with eight points, the same as Lusaka and has proved to be stubborn this season, as they managed to get a bonus point for losing with less than seven points against Leopards, Green...



