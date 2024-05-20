BENIN boxer Kouassi Martin Klaklevi has his sights set on Davy Mwale’s ABU bantamweight title. Klaklevi will challenge Mwale for the African Boxing Union title at the Government Complex on August 10. In an interview, Sunday, Klaklevi told Goal Diggers that he wants to lay his hands on Mwale’s bantamweight title. “We are receiving support from my fans. I am ready for the fight against the defending champion Davy Mwale. I am coming to Zambia to put up a good fight for my country and myself. I have enough respect for Davy, but I want to lay my hands on the ABU title. It will be war, and people will enjoy the show. I have watched Davy’s fights, he is...



