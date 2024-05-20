Reliable betting company 1xBet talks about the first months of cooperation with one of the most popular football clubs in Zambia.

Reaching the ABSA Cup final is a step forward

On May 12, Kabwe Warriors lost to the Red Arrows in the National Cup final in a good fight. Godfrey Binga’s goal was not enough to stop the powerful opponents who are comfortably leading the MTN Super League.

Midfielder Hashim Sempala praised the Kabwe Warriors’ journey in the current ABSA Cup: “A very good performance. We have made it to our first final in 17 years, and we hope to make the people of Kabwe proud.”

The Railmen’s progress is also evident in the national championship. Kabwe Warriors finished 11th last season and are currently fighting for a top 4 spot in the MTN Super League. Among local achievements, we note that the team managed to extend its unbeaten streak in the derby against Prison Leopards to 6 matches.

Railmen are set to arrive at Champion station

The popular club, whose players are called up to the Zambian national team, looks confidently into the future together thanks to the support of 1xBet. Kabwe Warriors are looking to win their first league title since 1987 and qualify for international competition.

“The team performed following the coach’s instructions. We are very pleased with what we have achieved as a single and cohesive team. Our priority is to continue working hard to achieve the huge goal of winning the championship next season. This season, we were close to winning the trophy, and we are confident that we can improve.

The partnership with 1xBet came at the right time. Sponsorship from a reliable bookmaker helped us find motivation and became an impetus for progress,” said Hashim Sempala.

Win with your favorite team and 1xBet!

On January 24, when signing the contract, the reliable bookmaker said that the priority was not only the development of Kabwe Warriors as a football club but also working with the team’s army of thousands of fans and the Zambian sports fan community.

1xBet’s words are consistent with their actions. Railmen fans have already appreciated the joint activities of the club and 1xBet, and a new promo awaits them in the near future. From May 16 to 23, there will be a hot competition organized by Kabwe Warriors and a reliable bookmaker.

The contest conditions are as simple as possible:

• In the comments under the competition post on 1xBet social networks, you need to name the Railmen player from the photo correctly

• To prevent the task from being too easy, the football player’s face will be hidden

• The prize draw will determine five winners of a promo code for 370 ZMW.

Register on the website of a reliable bookmaker using the club promo code Kabwe1x and receive 300% bonuses on your first deposit of up to 6300 ZMW!

Remember to follow 1xBet on Facebook and Instagram in Zambia to stay up to date with your favorite team!