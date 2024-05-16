THE outspoken former secretary general of the Patriotic Front, madam Mumbi Phiri says she is happy that British High Commissioner to Zambia, Nicholas Woolley, is leaving the country because he acted like an extension of the ruling UPND. Madam Mumbi Phiri says High Commissioner Woolley had a negative influence on President Hakainde Hichilema, and therefore his departure brings about happiness. We find it difficult to agree with Madam Mumbi Phiri and we feel it would be unfair to summarise the British Envoy’s tour of duty as simply an extension of the UPND. Diplomats, despite their training, remain normal human beings like all of us. All diplomats who are deployed abroad have their own style and strategy for cementing relations and...