British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley plants a tree during the British-organised Tree Planting Day at the Bauleni Special Needs School in Lusaka, Wednesday November 24, 2021. The British Council in collaboration with the Ministries of Education, Green Economy and Environment, among others, planted trees in schools around the country all at the same time (13.00) to help address deforestation, raise awareness on the importance of trees and, help pupils learn more about trees, climate change and the environment. Photo: Fortress Media

British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley plants a tree during the British-organised Tree Planting Day at the Bauleni Special Needs School in Lusaka, Wednesday November 24, 2021. The British Council in collaboration with the Ministries of Education, Green Economy and Environment, among others, planted trees in schools around the country all at the same time (13.00) to help address deforestation, raise awareness on the importance of trees and, help pupils learn more about trees, climate change and the environment. Photo: Fortress Media

THE outspoken former secretary general of the Patriotic Front, madam Mumbi Phiri says she is happy that British High Commissioner to Zambia, Nicholas Woolley, is leaving the country because he acted like an extension of the ruling UPND. Madam Mumbi Phiri says High Commissioner Woolley had a negative influence on President Hakainde Hichilema, and therefore his departure brings about happiness. We find it difficult to agree with Madam Mumbi Phiri and we feel it would be unfair to summarise the British Envoy’s tour of duty as simply an extension of the UPND. Diplomats, despite their training, remain normal human beings like all of us. All diplomats who are deployed abroad have their own style and strategy for cementing relations and...