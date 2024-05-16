COMMONWEALTH and African 400m champion Muzala Samukonga says competing in the Rabat/Marrakech Wanda Diamond League is a great opportunity to improve his time. Samukonga, who left the country yesterday, will be in action on Sunday May 19 in the fourth round of the 2024 Wanda Diamond League. Morocco will be hosting the African edition of the Diamond League that will bring together top class athletes from across the globe. Fresh from the Doha Diamond League, Samukonga will be racing in the men’s 400m against Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori, Emmanuel Bamidele from Nigeria, Alexander Doom from Belgium, Lythe Pillay from South Africa, Rusheen McDonald from Jamaica, Quincy Hall from the United States of America, and Hamza Dair from Morocco. The African champion...



