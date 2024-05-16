A POLICE officer sustained a serious wound on his right hand during a riot by Chalimbana University students in Chongwe district on Wednesday night. Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale disclosed in a statement that the students took to the streets due to load shedding, which affected the university and surrounding areas. “Chalimbana University students in Chongwe District took to the streets last night and blocked the main road near the University. One police officer sustained a serious wound on his right hand while a motor vehicle, which was being driven by a 26-year-old man of Chongwe District, had its rear windscreen shattered. Chief Inspector Patrick Choongo, 49, was rushed to Chongwe District Hospital for medical attention and later referred to...



