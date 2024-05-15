A WITNESS has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that large sums of money, ranging from K10,000 to K9 million, were being deposited into Ann Mwitwa’s law firm account with the reference ‘D. Mwila’. Mukelabai Habeenzu, an Administration Manager at the FNB Industrial Branch, informed the court that the ‘D. Mwila’ referred to former PF secretary general Davies Mwila, adding that the money was said to originate from PF well-wishers. This is in a matter where Mwila is jointly charged with Lusaka lawyer Ann Mwitwa for allegedly possessing property suspected of being proceeds of crime. Mwila and Mwitwa are both facing one count of being in possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime. Mwitwa is facing another charge of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.