PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has told the African Summit that there is no point in making more fertiliser available if it is not affordable to farmers. And President Hichilema says with the drive on climate change, there is need for Africa to invest in agriculture driven by irrigation as much as possible. Meanwhile, President Hichilema has reminded the Southern Sudanese people that when they are fighting, they export problems to the entire continent. Speaking on Thursday during the Africa Union initiative called Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summit, in Nairobi, Kenya, President Hichilema said affordable fertiliser had to be made available for the farmers on the continent. “To put context to the conversation, fertiliser has to be available but fertilizer has...



