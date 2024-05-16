Under 17 Zambia striker Ruth Mukoma celebrates after scoring the 2nd goal against Uganda during the Under 17 Women's World Cup qualifiers at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on Sunday 12 May 2024. Zambia won 2-0-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE U17 girls have expressed confidence in getting the job done and progressing to the next round of the Dominican Republic 2024 FIFA Women’s World Cup, when they face off with Uganda this Friday. The Copper Princesses, who carry a 2-0 advantage from the first leg, had their first training session yesterday ahead of the reverse fixture billed for St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende. Goals from Namute Chileshe and Ruth Musonda Mukoma were enough to put the Kanyemba drilled side a step closer to reaching the last round of the qualifiers. In an interview with FAZ media, striker Ruth Mukoma said the target was to beat Uganda in their backyard and progress to the last round of the qualifiers. “The...