FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the motivation to play at the FIFA World Cup should spur the U17 women’s team to fight even harder and finish the job in the return leg against Tanzania. The Copper Princesses at the weekend thrashed the Serengeti girls of Tanzania at Nkoloma Stadium, courtesy of a Blessing Zulu brace and goals apiece from Bwalya Chileshe, Saliya Mwanza and Ruth Muwowo. Zambia enjoyed a bye in the first two rounds, joined the fray in the third round, and will be hoping to punch their way into the final fourth round as they aim to make their second appearance at the U17 FIFA World Cup, having first done so in 2014. In his latest Monday column,…...



