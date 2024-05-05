POLICE say one person is feared dead while another survived with injuries after a dugout canoe they were traveling in was attacked by a hippo on the Kafue River. In a statement, Sunday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the two victims initially survived the hippo incident, but one of them is believed to have been caught by a crocodile as they were swimming to safety. He added that Geoffrey Chindalo, aged 54, managed to reach the shore with injuries he sustained from the hippo attack. “One person is feared dead while the other survived with injuries after a dug-out canoe they were traveling in was hit by a Hippo on the Kafue River. Police investigations indicate that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.