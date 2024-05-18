INTERESTED in taking a trip down memory lane with some classic Zambian tunes? Make sure to mark your calendar because Lusaka’s Music Club is the place to be on the 30th and 31st of August. A stellar lineup of Zambian music legends will gather under one roof to satisfy your craving for vintage melodies. If the inaugural Zambia Music Legend Concert left you in awe, brace yourself for this year’s edition—it’s shaping up to be an unforgettable experience. Addressing the media recently, concert host Innocent Kalaluka, also known as Smooth IK, revealed plans for an entire weekend of entertainment. He, along with other sponsors, intends to light up the weekend by treating show-goers to some classic throwback music performed by...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.