TWO United Church of Zambia (UCZ) reverends have sued Synod Bishop Sydney Sichilima and nine others, seeking an order for the cancellation of title deeds which were wrongfully or fraudulently issued to them. Reverends Joseph Chaikatisha and Chileshe Chepela of Mufulira and Mpongwe UCZ Congregations, respectively, have cited among others, the United Church of Zambia Registered Trustees, Synod Bishop Sichilima, the UCZ General Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Reverend Chipasha Musaba, former UCZ administrative secretary Rogers Ng’ambi, former financial secretary Innocent Bwalya, Abel Kafunda, a member of staff, Reverend Georgina and the UCZ Synod Office in Lusaka as defendants. In their affidavit in support of originating summons filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry, the duo stated that the...



