In recent years, the traditional teachings surrounding marriage have undergone a gradual dilution, particularly in the realm of social media. Platforms once reserved for social interaction have become arenas where individuals trade sacred relationship advice for monetary gain or virtual popularity. This dissemination of diluted teachings has deeply impacted impressionable minds, especially those of growing children. Instead of fostering innocence and wholesome values, these teachings serve as manual books, corrupting young minds with distorted perceptions of love, sex and commitment. The consequences of this phenomenon are profound, evident in the alarming rate of broken marriages and fractured homes. Judith Mwila, a prominent figure in marriage counseling, attributes this trend to the erosion of traditional values perpetuated through social media. She...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.