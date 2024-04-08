INSPECTOR General of Police Grapheal Musamba has questioned the circumstances under which the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) is organising a rally, given the uncertainties surrounding the alliance’s registration status. Meanwhile, police in Kafue have advised UKA not to proceed with their intended rally scheduled for April 13, 2024, due to some security concerns. But the alliance say they will appeal the decision to the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu. Last week, UKA stated that it had notified the Zambia Police Service and the Kafue District Council of its intention to hold a mass rally on April 13, 2024. In an interview, Friday, Musamba said he was unaware of the notification. “I can say that I’m not...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.