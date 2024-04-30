THE Energy regulation Board (ERB) has increased the price of petrol by K4, diesel by 0.8 Ngwee, kerosene by K7.95 and Jet A-1 by K3.30 for the month of May, 2024. In a statement, Tuesday, ERB Board Chairperson Reynolds Bowa attributed the increase to the hiked prices of petroleum products on the international market and depreciation of the Kwacha. “During the period under review, the prices of oil on the international market increased. In the same period, there was a noted increase in the price of petrol while diesel and kerosene experienced marginal increases. The overall increase in oil prices was largely driven by supply uncertainty following the continued geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Further, there was noted increased...



