MTN Super League side NAPSA Stars have announced the acquisition of Zambian forward Saith Sakala and Nigerian striker Nazim Amokachi ahead of the 2023/2024 season that takes shape today. Sakala joins Napsa on a one-year-deal for his second spell after spending the 2016 season with the Pensioners, while Nazim, who is the son of Super Eagles legend Daniel Amokachi joins from Nigerian Premier League side Lobi Stars FC on a two-year-deal. “NAPSA Stars Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of two players, marking a significant step in the team’s preparations for the 2023/2024 season. Zambian striker Saith Sakala, who most recently featured for Saudi Arabian side Al-Leewa has joined the club for what will be his second spell…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.