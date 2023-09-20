MINISTER of Youth, Sport, and Arts Elvis Nkandu has urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to take advantage of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and construct simple sports facilities around their constituencies. Nkandu said this in parliament yesterday during the questions for oral answers after Mandevu MP Christopher Shakafuswa asked if the government had any plans to construct a stadium in his constituency. Nkandu said the government had no plans to construct a stadium in Mandevu Constituency. “I will not be committing government in this house to say we are going to put up stadia in every constituency, we may not have that capacity, we may not have resources,” Nkandu said. He said the youth of Mandevu may utilise the National…...



