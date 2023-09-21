NKANA coach Ian Bakala described the 1-all draw against FC MUZA as a relief and a good start to his reign at the club. A Royd Katuta header proved to be vital for the 13-time champions as they came from behind to register their first point and goal of the season at Woodlands Stadium yesterday afternoon. Speaking after the match, Bakala said Nkana still had a lot of work to do but was positive that his men would eventually start picking points. “A tough and tactical game. This was our first assignment and I think we still have a lot of work to do. The boys were under pressure fighting for the first goal in the league and that resulted…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.