THE Copper Queens are on course to defend their Cosafa title after downing Comoros 5-1 at UJ Stadium in Johannesburg yesterday. Zambia has topped Group B, level on points with Mozambique who beat Angola 1-0 in the other simultaneous kickoff at Dobsonville stadium. Fridah Kabwe scored a hattrick while Serah Jere and Lushomo Mweemba added their names to the scoresheet as the defending champions stormed the semi-finals in grand style. Speaking after the game, assistant coach Florence Nkatya Mwila said the team was ready to face any team at the ongoing championship. Zambia will face either Zimbabwe or Botswana in the semi-finals. “We started a bit slow and the girls had underestimated our opponents in the first half, that is…...



