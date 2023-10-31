FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has called on the association and the Zambia Premier League to reinforce the management of club licences. Kamanga has expressed disappointment at the unprofessionalism exhibited by some football clubs in the league. Kamanga said this yesterday when he officially opened a two-day Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) workshop in Lusaka, that has drawn all clubs in the MTN –FAZ Super League. Club Licensing is now mandatory from the 2024-2025 season for all domestic clubs for them to make the grade for inter-club qualification. The workshop was conducted by Emmanuel Dasoberi, a CAF club licensing instructor, and Hamza Sorori, a CLOP officer. Kamanga said club licensing is crucial for the professionalism of the league and expressed shock…...



