FORMER Chipolopolo coach Patrick Phiri says he believes in Avram Grant’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification ambitions due to his positive impact on Chipolopolo. Phiri says Chipolopolo’s 2023 AFCON qualification has demonstrated that Grant can lead the team to success. Zambia starts her World Cup qualifying journey on November 17 at home against Congo Brazzaville before facing Niger on November 21 in Morocco. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Tuesday, Phiri said some dreams take time to come to fruition but believes the time is ripe for Zambia to qualify for her maiden World Cup appearance. “Yeah, some dreams take a long to pass. We started 54 years ago chasing that dream, and it’s still alive. I think this…...



