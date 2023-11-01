THE women’s hockey national team will this morning return to the field seeking a semi-final slot when it clashes with heavyweight Ghana in its last group game at the ongoing 2024 Paris Africa Olympics qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa. The Floyd Chomba-coached side will hope to build on the 3-2 victory against Namibia and grab a semi-final slot as it seeks Olympic qualification. With the men’s team already booted out of the qualification race, the golden girls will be looking to be the only solace for Mother Zambia. Zambia and Ghana both sit on three points, but the latter enjoys a better goal difference. With Kenya topping Pool A with six points, the winner between Zambia and Ghana will qualify…...



