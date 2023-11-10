THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has unveiled the FIFA-certified KoPa ball to be used as the official match ball for the Zambian Premier League. The ball was initially used as a pilot project for training purposes by Super League clubs and used in the final of the 2023 Absa Cup. But it is now set to be an ever-present feature in the MTN Super League, FAZ National Division One League, the FAZ Women’s Super League and other competitions. The initiative was embraced by Reliable Utilities Zambia Limited (RUZ), which will manufacture the FIFA-approved KoPa balls and will supply all Premier League teams with the balls. Speaking during the official signing ceremony between FAZ and RUZ, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga…...



