THE men’s handball national team has been drawn in Group A ahead of the 2024 Handball Africa Cup of Nations set for January 17 to 29 in Cairo, Egypt. The Confederation of African Handball (CAH) released the draws conducted on Wednesday night, with Zambia pitted in Group A alongside Congo DR, Rwanda, and Cape Verde. Group B consists of hosts Egypt, Guinea, Cameroon and Congo Brazzaville. Group C has Morocco, Algeria, Gabon and Libya, while Group D consists of Tunisia, Angola, Nigeria and Kenya. The 2024 Handball Africa Cup acts as a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the Poland 2025 World Cup. Handball Association of Zambia (HAZ) president Victor Banda described the draw as fair, stating that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.