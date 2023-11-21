FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has urged Chipolopolo to sustain its winning mentality against Niger in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier this evening. Meanwhile, Kamanga said the association was confident of the Copper Queens making the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). Chipolopolo started its World Cup campaign with a 4-2 victory against Congo Brazzaville at the Levy Mwanawansa Stadium, courtesy of a Patson Daka brace and goals apiece from Fashion Sakala and Lameck Banda. In his latest Monday Column dubbed “The President’s Corner”, Kamanga urged the team to remain focused on picking up maximum points in Morocco. “The boys got off to a winning start against Congo Brazzaville. It was important to kickstart the qualifiers with a win, as…...



