FORMER women’s national team coach Enala Simbeye has tipped the Copper Queens to be cautious of Angola heading into the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers. The Copper Queens return to international duty on November 29 with a game against Angola in Luanda, before hosting them a week later at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. The Bruce Mwape-coached side is currently in camp in Lusaka, with all foreign-based players summoned expected to join camp before the close of this week. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Tuesday, Simbeye warned the Copper Queens not to underrate Angola in the last round of the AFCON qualifiers. “Qualifying for the WAFCON tournament is non-negotiable for the Copper Queens, but they must…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.