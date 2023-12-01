ZAMBIA’s Ambassadors to Angola Lawrence Chalungumana has hailed the women’s national team for being true ambassadors of the country following their 6-0 mauling of Angola on Wednesday night. The Copper Queens are a step closer to booking a slot at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), having managed a convincing victory in the final round first leg played in Luanda. Captain of the side Barbra Banda netted a hat trick, while Lushomo Mweemba, Ireen Lungu, and Racheal Kundananji contributed a goal each to give Zambia an advantage heading into the return leg billed for the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Speaking when he addressed the team after the victory, Chalungumana hailed the players for being good ambassadors and…...



