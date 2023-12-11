HE knows my quality. Everyone knows my quality – Patson Daka said of his Leicester City coach Enzo Maresca after putting in a fantastic performance against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday evening. Daka has been one of Maresca’s least favourite players, featuring sparingly this season but with Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy unavailable, the Chipolopolo star got rare chance to start and he didn’t leave anything to chance, producing a solid performance which delivered a goal and an assist as Leicester City won 4-0. Daka’s display will surely give Maresca food for thought as the Foxes look to maintain top spot in the English Championship. Speaking during the post-match interview, Daka said he knew that a goal was on the cards…....



