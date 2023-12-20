COPPER QUEENS winger Racheal Kundananji has won the GOAL50 Women’s Award, becoming the first African player ever to top the list in either the men’s or women’s categories. The GOAL50 is an annual list of the best 50 footballers in the world as voted by fans across the globe on the Goal.com website. Kundananji saw off competition from Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala, who finished second, and Colombia star Linda Caicedo, who rounded out the top three. The winger had an electric 2022/23 season in which she scored 25 goals in just 29 appearances for Madrid CFF before adding a first ever Women’s World Cup goal to her CV in the summer after helping the Copper Queens qualify for the tournament for…...



