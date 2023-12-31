NKANA’S topsy turvy campaign shows no signs of getting better, with the latest episode seeing the team lose a high profile game 1-0 away to Red Arrows yesterday. The hosts got their goal early at Nkoloma stadium, with Paul Katema finding the back of the net after a beautiful set piece delivered by Ackim Mumba in the third minute of play. The win sees Arrows move to 32 points, keeping pace with league leaders Zesco United who are on 33 points, albeit with a game in hand. Nkana, meanwhile has 16 points, less than the number of games the team has played, 18. The Kitwe giants are swimming in relegations waters, sitting on position 16, with only Prison Leopards and…...



