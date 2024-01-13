MADRID CFF has reportedly turned down a €400,000 (approximately K11.4m) offer for Copper Queens winger Rachel Kundananji. Following her exploits in 2023, which earned her a GOAL50 award, the attacker has attracted a lot of interest from European clubs. Kundananji arrived in Madrid in the summer of 2022 from Eibar after Madrid CFF paid the winger’s release clause when her club was relegated to the second tier of Spanish football. According to Spanish outlet Marca, Kundananji is now a target for several top tier Women’s Football League teams in the United States of America. Marca reported that one of the teams launched an offer of €400,000 to acquire the striker’s services, but Madrid turned down the offer. “Several clubs are…...



