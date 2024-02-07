ZAMBIA Athletics (ZA) president Elias Mpondela says the country has passionate and courageous athletes who will make Zambia proud at the All-Africa Games set for Accra, Ghana. Athletics has the highest number of entries, with 30 athletes set to represent the country at the games set to run from March 8 – 23. Zambia will compete in 15 different sports, including athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, cycling, judo, karate, rugby 7s, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and weightlifting. A total of 115 athletes will represent the country. Athletics has the highest number of entries with 30, followed by boxing and rugby with 15 athletes each. It will be the second time in history that games will be decentralised, as…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.