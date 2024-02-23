THE Copper Queens face Ghana at Accra Sports Stadium this evening in the third round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers. The Bruce Mwape-drilled side enters the fray following a walkover result in October against Mali, who withdrew from their second-round tie. The national team hasn’t played a competitive game since November, when it swept away Angola in a 2024 WAFCON qualifier. Ghana is expected to put up a tougher fight than Angola, despite not qualifying for the WAFCON since hosting it in 2018. Coach Mwape has demanded a 100 percent performance from his lasses, adding that anything less than victory would mean defeat for the Copper Queens. Speaking from the team’s base, Mwape said his girls will play...