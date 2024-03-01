SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu says it was exciting to see the Copper Queens’ determination in the game against Ghana, but has urged coach Bruce Mwape to improve the team’s play before Zambia faces Morocco in April. The Copper Queens progressed to the final round of the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers after a laboured 3-3 draw with Ghana at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Wednesday evening. Skipper Barbra Banda was the team’s heroine once more, scoring a brace to add to Kabange Mupopo’s goal, which secured the national team a 4-3 aggregate victory over the Black Queens. In an interview with Goal Diggers yesterday, Nkandu hailed the team for its determination and never-give-up mentality. “It was an exciting moment, and we...



